Your kids will love this recipe to dye their Easter Eggs

Your kids will love this recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff recipe for their Easter eggs this year.

Whipped Topping Easter Eggs

Ingredients

12 hard-boiled eggs

White vinegar

1 tub whipped topping

Assorted food coloring

Directions

1. Place the eggs in a large bowl and completely cover with the white vinegar. Let them soak for 2 minutes. Drain and let the eggs dry completely.

2. On a baking sheet, spread the whipped topping out in a layer about a ½ inch deep. Drop food coloring in single drops about 1 inch apart with as many colors as you'd like. Use a toothpick or knife to swirl the colors around with a marbling effect.

3. Roll the eggs around in the cream and let them sit for 15 minutes. Use latex gloves if you don't want to stain your hands. After the 15 minutes, rinse the eggs in water and let them dry on a paper towel. Display as you wish. Enjoy!

