If it's cold outside, layering is good.

Style Coach Dani Slaugh joined us with three tips to do it with style.

1. FIT - Wear more fitted pieces under less fitter or bigger-sized pieces.

2. FABRIC WEIGHTS - Layer lighter weight pieces under heavier weights

3. PATTERNS - Mixing patterns can be a daring endeavor which is why some people avoid it. When done right, it will set you aside from the pack.

