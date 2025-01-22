You're invited to a benefit for those affected by the L.A. wildfires

Utahns are coming together to raise money to help those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires in a benefit called "From Utah with Love".

It's being held on Thursday, January 30, 2025 from 6:00pm to 8:09pm at the Edison House in Salt Lake City.

Tickets are $200 and you can RSVP at love4lafromUtah.rsvpify.com.

Chase Dreyfous is helping to organize the event and joined us in studio to tell us more about it.

He also helped organize a donation drive for LA victims and filled several cars, trucks and UHauls with essential items.

