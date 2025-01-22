Watch Now
The Place

Actions

You're invited to a benefit for those affected by the L.A. wildfires

"From Utah with Love"
Utahns are are helping fire victims in California.
Posted

Utahns are coming together to raise money to help those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires in a benefit called "From Utah with Love".

It's being held on Thursday, January 30, 2025 from 6:00pm to 8:09pm at the Edison House in Salt Lake City.

Tickets are $200 and you can RSVP at love4lafromUtah.rsvpify.com.

Chase Dreyfous is helping to organize the event and joined us in studio to tell us more about it.

He also helped organize a donation drive for LA victims and filled several cars, trucks and UHauls with essential items.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere