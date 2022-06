Grab your family, friends and neighbors and head to a block party - Block Party 2700.

Block Party 2700 is a community food hall at 4044 South 2700 East in Holladay.

It was founded by the Original Granato's Gourmet Market as a way to bring all the businesses in the area together.

In addition to food from Granato's, you can enjoy delicious food from:

Santo Taco

Over the Coles BBQ

Elephant Press Cafe

For more information please visit blockparty2700.com.