You're invited to a free community watch party for the movie "Missing the Boat"

"Missing the Boat" just premiered on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

And, you're invited to a free watch party for the movie. It's on Monday, February 2, 2026 at Vineyard Megaplex, 600 Mill Road in Vineyard. Doors open at 6:30pm and the movie starts at 7:00pm. premieres January 31st on the Hallmark Channel. I play Adam Carroll, the male lead.

It's being hosted by the star of the movie, Trey Warner and the director, MacLain Nelson, who visited us on the show.

They say the film was shot across Bulgaria, Italy and Greece which give it beautiful visuals and a truly global feel.

In addition to being an actor, Trey is a musician with an upcoming album.

MacLain was raised in Utah and has directed 19 Hallmark movies.

