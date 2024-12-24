You're invited to a FREE puppet show and children's book reading

Local actress, writer, painter, children's entertainer, illustrator, and rug artist Brenda Hattingh Peatross will take part in an event for her new book "Perfectly Imperfect" in Salt Lake City later this month.

Brenda says she will do an interactive magic show, followed by a reading of the book and then a book signing.

The book is meant for children ages 3-8, and is about why so many kids push themselves to be perfect, and why they don't need to be perfect. Brenda says she wrote it from her own experiences.

The event is taking place on Monday, December 30, 2024 from 2-3pm at Golden Braid Books, 151 S. 500 E. Salt Lake City.

You can learn more here and follow Brenda @brendahattingh1.