You're invited to a fun Casino Night for a good cause!

The Ultimate Casino Night
If you enjoy gaming -- this event is for you and bonus, it supports a great cause.
You can play to your heart's content for a great cause — A Train for Youth.

That's an organization that was started in Utah in 2004 by Coach Alex Austin after a career playing basketball professionally in the NBA and in Europe.

Coach Alex loves helping kids learn the game and move to their next level, whatever that may be.

He's teamed up with Casino Parties of Utah for The Ultimate Casino Night.

They are a locally owned and operated company with casino-themed entertainment for corporate, private and fundraising events.

Their services are customizable to suit any event.

The Ultimate Casino Night is February 8, 2024 at This is the Place Heritage Park.

You can get tickets at here.

