You're invited to a "Lights On!" party for FREE in Salt Lake City

You are invited to a FREE family-friendly party to celebrate the holiday season and lights on the trees at Pioneer Park.

On Friday, December 1, 2023 from 4pm to 8pm, and again on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 4pm to 8pm enjoy the lights from a heated tent that's clear to see through and tables and chairs to sit at.

There will also be musical performances to enjoy and ice skating under the stars.

Come hungry and thirsty — Umani Pizza, Donut NV and Kona Ice will be there, as well as seasonal drinks by Scion Cider (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic).

You can learn more at slcityevents.com/lightson.