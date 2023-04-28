You're invited to a "Luau Under the Stars" to help child abuse victims in Utah

The Friends of the Weber-Morgan Children's Justice Center is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) that was created to help victims of child abuse and their families.

Current statistics show that one in three girls and one in six boys become victims of sexual abuse by the age of 18. The average age for most victims is under 12.

The mission of the Children's Justice Center is to provide resources to create a child-friendly comfortable environment to reduce victim trauma during child abuse investigations.

By providing a place that child victims of abuse can come to that feels safe and secure, they are able to talk about what has happened to them.

The Weber-Morgan Children's Justice Center also provides a place where all agencies involved in child abuse investigations can come and work collaboratively to make this process go smoothly.

They include law enforcement officers, child protective service workers, forensic interviewers, medical professionals, family advocates.

You're invited to a fundraiser for the Weber-Morgan Children's Justice Center.

The "Luau Under the Stars" will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 6-10pm. There will be a live and silent auction that night with many great items available.

The guest speaker is Reed Richards, a retired attorney from Ogden who was instrumental in founding the Weber-Morgan Children's Justice Center more than 30 years ago, the first one in the state of Utah.

There will also be a performance by the Ogden Buddhist Taeiko drummers.

To get your tickets visit cjcogden.org.