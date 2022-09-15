You're invited to a "Party with a Purpose"

Women often escape a dangerous domestic violence situation with just the clothes on their back.
That means, they have very little, including personal hygiene products.
That's where Party with a Purpose comes in.
Women, men and children get together in a festive environment and assemble hygiene kits.
The event is happening on September 18, 2022 from 2-6pm at 149 West 20 South in Salt Lake City.
Anyone's invited to join the Party with a Purpose, and if you can't make it this time, there will be another one soon.
