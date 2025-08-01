Get your favorite Hawaiian shirt on and get ready to party!

You're invited to an Aloha Friday Fundraiser at the Murray Armory on Friday, August 1, 2025 from 4-8pm.

There will be food, music, and good vibes for all ages, so bring your whole ohana!

You can drop in any time, no tickets are needed. Come when you want, stay as long as you can!

Every purchase helps to raise money to donate to Kīkaha Ka 'Io to help high schoolers from the Hawaiian Immersion school in Kealakekua, Hawaii go on a once-in-a- lifetime trip to learn about other cultures and inspire them to have a bright future.

Can't Attend? You Can Still Help! - Donate via Venmo (@KaipoGirl) or Eventbrite.