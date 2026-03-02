You're invited to celebrate the golden anniversary of the Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation.

As the Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation celebrates its 50th anniversary, audiences are invited to attend the Bachauer Concert Series 2025/2026 to mark the golden milestone.

We talked with Kary Billings, Executive Director, about the next concert that's being held on March 13, 2026.

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, Young Artists laureate Mackenzie Melemed presents "Americana," a vibrant program featuring music by Copland, Beach, Gottschalk, Rorem, and other iconic American voices.

Melemed has been hailed as an "excellent young pianist" by The New York Times and had performed more than 500 times by age 13.

Billings said of the upcoming concert: “We are thrilled for the return of longtime friend and laureate Mackenzie Melemed to Salt Lake City, to celebrate America’s 250th and Bachauer’s 50th with a concert of music by great American composers.”

Ticket prices begin at just $12 for students and $25 for single tickets. More information is available here: bachauer.com/.