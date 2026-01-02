You're invited to one of the most unique and anticipated parties of the year

The SLC White Party is one of the most unique and anticipated parties of the year and it's coming up on January 10, 2026.

Like other White Parties, all attendees wear white, but this party includes themes every year to add to the fun.

This year's theme is "A Voyage Through Time".

The Masonic Temple will transform into a portal through the ages and guests will move through immersive installations, live performances, and unforgettable music.

The Utah Arts Alliance (UAA) hosts the White Party — it's mission is to enrich our community by empowering artists and connecting people to arts and culture.

One of UAA's biggest current projects is the preservation, renovation and activation of the Art Castle, at 915 West 100 South.

It was built around 1900 by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served as the 15th Ward up until the late 1960s. The aim now is to create an immersive art attraction, a performing arts center, a community gathering place.

You can learn more and get your tickets at utaharts.org/en-slc-white-party.