You're invited to the Arts & Culture Celebration at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Animal encounters are just one of the activities you'll enjoy at the Living Planet Aquarium's Arts and Cultural Festival.
Posted at 2:54 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 16:54:31-04

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is hosting an Arts and Culture Festival from September 11 to 19, 2021.

In addition to seeing cool animals and ocean life from all around the world, you'll also be able to celebrate culture from countries near and far as well.

There will be all kinds of events with animals, chalk art on the plaza sidewalks, music and dance groups and food trucks.

Fox 13's Lexie Johnson got a preview with Starlord the Gecko... who actually is an artist!

Using non-toxic, washable paint... geckos can create beautiful paintings with their feet! (That's one of the things you'll be able to see at the festival).

We also got a preview of some dancers who will be performing as well.

For more information you can log on to: thelivingplanet.com/arts-culture.

