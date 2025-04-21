You're invited to the ribbon cutting celebration of the new Millcreek Trailhead

Join the City of Millcreek, Salt Lake County, the Utah Department of Natural Resources, and the Jordan River Commission for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the Millcreek Trailhead—a new access point along the Jordan River Parkway that enhances recreation, connectivity, and environmental stewardship.

In celebration of Earth Day 2025, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the new loop trail, try out e-bikes available on-site, and check out the new boat launch for easy river access.

The Ribbon Cutting is Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at 10:30am at 1015 West 4000 South in Millcreek.

You can learn more at millcreekut.gov.