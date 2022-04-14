You're just 5 ingredients away from this healthier "fried" chicken

Mile's Grill has been in business for more than seven years. They are a meal-prep, catering and personal chef service.

They use local, fresh ingredients in their recipes.

Mile's Grill is also hosting some fun Making Ends "Meat" Events. Mile's Grill provides the food, the kitchen and everything you need.. all you do is come and enjoy!

Thyme, Time & Wine on Saturday, May 4 @ 4pm

Lettuce Sala-brate! on Thursday, April 28 @ 6pm

Sometimes We All "Bake" Mistakes on Thursday, May 19 @ 6pm

What the "Fork" is for Dinner on Saturday, May 7 @ 4pm

Owner Melissa Miles joined us in our kitchen for a 5-ingredient recipe for "Fried" Chicken.

● 2 Cups Shredded Rotisserie Chicken,Cooked

● 1 Egg

● 2 Tbs 'Montreal Steak Seasoning'

● 3 Tbs Panko Breadcrumbs (GF, preferred, which adds a more secure crust)

● 2 Tbs Olive or Avocado Oil

Preparation

In a mixing bowl, add the shredded, cooked chicken. Add the egg and mix with the chicken, coating all pieces of the chicken.

Add the seasonings and breadcrumbs.

Cook in a medium non-stick skillet on medium-high heat, add the oil. Once the oil is heated, add the coated chicken mixture and continue to cook over the heat until the coating is golden brown and crunchy - to desired consistency.

'Fried' Chicken can be served with potatoes and gravy, over a salad, or even with the best

'cheesy' side-dish!

You can learn more at milesgrill.com.