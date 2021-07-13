Youth today are facing significant challenges for their mental and emotional health

Dan Scholz, LCSW, Clinical Director at LifeLine Utah joined us in studio as part of our You Are Not Alone partnership.

Dan says youth today are facing significant difficulties that cause challenges to their mental and emotional health.

This can result in emotional or behavioral issues including: substance use, self harm, chronic depression, suicidal tendencies, etc.

Core issues include:

Identity and self esteem issues

Grief and loss

Shame

Divorce

Abuse/Trauma/Cyberbullying

Depression/Anxiety

Adoption

There are some skills parents can learn to help youth be resilient to deal with these challenges.

Resilience Parenting Includes:

Prepare the child for the path and not the path for the child

Instill healthy cognitive beliefs from a young age

Encourage youth embrace the growth that comes with challenges

Help teens build an identity through activity and social support

Empower children to deal with problems when possible

Establish a home that is supportive and loving

Dan also shared some statistics about bullying.

•More than one out of every five (20.8%) students report being bullied.

•64% of children who were bullied did not report it; only 36% reported the bullying.

•more than half of bullying situations (57%) stop when a peer intervenes on behalf of the student being bullied.

•the reasons for being bullied reported most often by students were looks (55%), body shape(37%), and race (16%).

For more information please visit lifelineutah.com or call them at 801-936-4000.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text "TALK" 50 741741.