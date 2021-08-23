Youthlinc is creating lifetime humanitarians

When it comes to service Youthlinc knows all about it as their mission is to create lifetime humanitarians.

Youthlinc began in 1999 when founder, Judy Zone, took her service-minded daughter on a trip to Kenya after graduating from high school and saw her make incredible connections with people in need.

Youthlinc invests in the service ethic of youth in order to foster individuals in our society who understand local and global needs, and who are deeply committed to work towards relieving those needs through community service, partnership, and goodwill.

They need your help to raise funds so they can build a permanent building where future humanitarians can develop and they can have a larger impact on our local and global communities.

Their 2021 Annual benefit is appropriately themed “Here Comes the Sun” – feel the Covid fog lifting and join them in a celebration of service.

EVENT DETAILS:

Saturday August 28, 5:30-8:30 pm

346 East 4500 South in Murray (the new community center site)

Tickets can be purchased for $100 a head or a table of eight for $800 at this link: Youthlinc or by calling the Youthlinc office at 801-467-4417