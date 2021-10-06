Watch
YouTube Adventure Duo Trent & Allie will be at this year's Deseret News Home Show

Trent &amp; Allie are some of the designers you'll be able to chat with at the Deseret News Home Show.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 15:51:27-04

Trent & Allie became famous on YouTube for their adventures in their camper van and they're the celebrity guests at the 2021 Deseret News Home Show!

The DIY couple will be sharing their camper van travels and house-building projects.

There will also be many other Utah designers, landscape specialists and chefs on hand.

Show Manager Ian Richmond joined us to talk about these special features and show highlights.

Designer Rooms and Design Stage: Guests can gather inspiration for their own homes all weekend by visiting three designer rooms by The Nest Furnishings. Also, the Home Show is showcasing the creative ideas of local designers and experts— Mike Gardner of ShelfGenie and Laneel Perry of Design Dezign all weekend on the Design Stage presented by Van Sickle Design & Drafting.

Kitchen Stage presented by SelectHealth: Learn cooking tips and tricks during the LIVE cooking demonstrations by local chefs. From healthy recipes to BBQ and tacos, there is something for everyone to try!

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with valid ID on Friday, Oct. 8. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call in the South Lobby.

Trade Day: All home-related tradespeople or members of an affiliated association get into the show complimentary on Sunday, Oct.10. A valid ID must be presented at Will Call. Business cards, association membership cards, employee IDs, vocational school and trade school IDs are accepted.

Dates:

  • Friday, October 8, 2021 2 p.m.–9 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 9, 2021 10 a.m.–9 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 10, 2021 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 South State Street
Sandy, Utah

Admission:

  • Adults (at the door) $12.00
  • Adults (online only) $10.00
  • Seniors $8.00
  • Children Ages 12 & under FREE
  • Weekend Pass $15.00

For more information and tickets, please visit DeseretNewsHomeShow.com.

