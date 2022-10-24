Think "Location, Location, Location" when it comes to Halloween candy

October is the time of year when candy is everywhere! From the grocery store to offices and even on the kitchen counter at home.

We turned to Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE, for help navigating October's "candy land".

First she says "location, location, location". Instead of filling that candy dish with the candy you bought for trick-or-treaters, fill it with nuts or cherry tomatoes or dried fruit. You can be festive without ramping up your sweet tooth before the holiday. Trish says, "Trick-or-treating happens one night a year - don't convert your living space into a month (or 3 month) long real-life Candy Land.

Second, Trish says keep the stash safe for the big day. "Out of sight helps keep it out of mind. If you buy in advance, keep it in the freezer or opaquely bagged behind a closed cabinet door," she says.

Third, resist the urge to over-control, restrict, forbid or bargain with your kids over candy. You don't want to damage your children's relationship with food and how you dialogue about and deal with candy is key.

Fourth, model good behavior. Trish advises to eat a good meal first and then have a reasonable portion of candy.

Fifth, allow kids to keep their favorites and then discuss what to do with the rest. Trish says encourage your kids to donate their candy to a food bank, a shelter or the military to help them feel involved and invested in serving the community.

Last, take advantage of reasonable candy portion sizes. Allow kids (and yourself) to take a fun-size piece or two of your favorite candy with lunch to enjoy after a meal.

Trish says, "Remember candy isn't inherently evil, it just should play an occasional cameo role in our eating routine."

You can contact Trish at nutritiousintent.com.