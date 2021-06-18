You've heard of walking on egg shells. What about the whole egg?

Science is just like magic at Clark Planetarium.

Chris DeRose stopped by for a fun activity with Cynthia Checketts.

He learned about the science of what makes something strong.

When you try to break an egg by squeezing it with one hand, will it break? Not if you squeeze the egg on its end.

And, did you know you can walk on eggs without breaking them? If you don't believe us, just watch!

You can find other virtual science experiments like this at clarkplanetarium.org.

And, the Planetarium is open for in-person visits too!