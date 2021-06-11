Watch
You've heard Utah's real estate market is "red hot" right now, but what does that really mean if you're looking to buy or sell?

Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 15:37:52-04

We turned to the pros with Utah's Very Own Realty One Group for some answers in this week's Real Estate Rundown.

In Salt Lake County the average price for a home is $468,000, a 17 percent increase.
In Utah County the average price for a home is $450,000, a 20 percent increase.
In Davis County the average price for a home is $430,000, a 21 percent increase.
In Tooele County the average price is $360,000, a 18 percent increase.
In Weber County the average price is $340,000, a 23 percent increase.

