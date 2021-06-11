You've heard Utah's real estate market is "red hot" right now, but what does that really mean if you're looking to buy or sell?

You've heard Utah's real estate market as being "red hot". But how does that translate to prices?

We turned to the pros with Utah's Very Own Realty One Group for some answers in this week's Real Estate Rundown.

In Salt Lake County the average price for a home is $468,000, a 17 percent increase.

In Utah County the average price for a home is $450,000, a 20 percent increase.

In Davis County the average price for a home is $430,000, a 21 percent increase.

In Tooele County the average price is $360,000, a 18 percent increase.

In Weber County the average price is $340,000, a 23 percent increase.

