You've probably seen the pioneer dress trend in your favorite store

To Pioneer or not to Pioneer?

Style Coach Dani Slaugh says, "It's fairly obvious why this trend is such a heavy hitter in our area. It's not hard to imagine a cute little pioneer walking through the fields wearing an easy breezy dress like this. We love our pioneer heritage in Utah! Not only that, this dress style is modest, also a Utah fave, and fits virtually every figure type. Win-win!"

But is it always flattering? Dani offered a few tips on how to make this cute trend work for your figure type.

Narrow shoulders?

- avoid the drop shoulder and love on the ruffle or puff sleeve details with seam lines on the shoulder joint

Broad shoulders?

-avoid big puffy sleeves with visually weighty fabric instead focus on flowy fabrics

Little to no waist indentation?

- avoid seem lines right at the waist, be sure the horizontal lines hit at your narrowest point and bring the attention to the middle with a necklace or second layer such as a vest

These are fun, great dresses for weddings and graduation season. Enjoy looking your best in them with these tips.

You can find Dani on Instagram @Style By Dani the Girl and on her website StyleByDani.com.

