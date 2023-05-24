Watch Now
The Place

Actions

You've probably seen the pioneer dress trend in your favorite store

To pioneer or not to pioneer
Here are a few tips on how to make the pioneer dress trend work for you.
Posted at 1:30 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 15:30:38-04

To Pioneer or not to Pioneer?

Style Coach Dani Slaugh says, "It's fairly obvious why this trend is such a heavy hitter in our area. It's not hard to imagine a cute little pioneer walking through the fields wearing an easy breezy dress like this. We love our pioneer heritage in Utah! Not only that, this dress style is modest, also a Utah fave, and fits virtually every figure type. Win-win!"

But is it always flattering? Dani offered a few tips on how to make this cute trend work for your figure type.

Narrow shoulders?
- avoid the drop shoulder and love on the ruffle or puff sleeve details with seam lines on the shoulder joint

Broad shoulders?
-avoid big puffy sleeves with visually weighty fabric instead focus on flowy fabrics

Little to no waist indentation?
- avoid seem lines right at the waist, be sure the horizontal lines hit at your narrowest point and bring the attention to the middle with a necklace or second layer such as a vest

These are fun, great dresses for weddings and graduation season. Enjoy looking your best in them with these tips.

You can find Dani on Instagram @Style By Dani the Girl and on her website StyleByDani.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere