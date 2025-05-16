Yoyo is a sweet, six-pound bundle of love

If you've ever wanted a "purse dog" - now's your chance with Yoyo, our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week.

Yoyo is a six-pound bundle of love in a chihuahua body.

He's not a yapper, he only uses his bark if he's alerting you to a potential danger.

He loves walks, snuggles, car rides, boating and naps. But he's not too into toys or fetching.

Yoyo is good in his own bed, but would love to be next to his human as well.

He's good with other dogs and kids and is ready to love his new family.

Yoyo just had his teeth cleaned and us neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations and chipped.

His adoption fee is $450, and you can learn more at hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at an adoption event on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at Dela's Doggy Desserts, 1538 W. 7800 S., West Jordan from 1-4pm.