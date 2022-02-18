Yuta restaurant at The Lodge at Blue Sky is a fine dining experience you definitely want to add to your list.

It is open to the public and offers an inspired menu of refined mountain cuisine that is responsibly sourced and uses seasonal ingredients.

James Beard award winning Executive Chef, Galen Zamarra, joined us in studio to share his Tuna l’Occidental recipe:

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1lbs. sashimi grade yellowfin tuna loin

½ lb unsalted butter cut into 1” cubes

4 shallots peeled

2 cups micro green mix

Fleur de Sel

5 Tbs Citrus Marinade

Method:

o Remove the skin and any bloodline from the tuna.

o Slice tuna into ¼” thick slices. Refrigerate until needed.

o Slice the shallots into thin rings. Gently fry them golden brown and crispy. Drain on a towel and season with salt.

o Portion layers of tuna into 4 circles about 6” in diameter on a metal tray. Season each piece with salt and pepper.

o Heat the butter in a small pot over medium heat until brown. Stirring constantly. IMPORTANT: the butter must remain hot, do not pull the butter back during the process. It must reach a high temperature to sear the fluke.

o When the butter is hot and brown, slowly pour it over the entire surface of the tuna. Do not let any of the solids get on the fish. Dump off any excess butter when done.

To Serve:

o Scrape of the excess butter from the tuna with a spatula.

o Place the tuna circles into the center of each plate.

o Sauce the tuna with 1 Tbsp citrus marinade for each. Season with a pinch of fleur de sel.

o Dress the top of the tuna with microgreens and shallots.

Citrus Marinade

Yield: 2 cups

Ingredients:

1 orange

1 lemon

1 lime

1” peeled ginger

1 whole shallots peeled

1 clvs garlic

1 tsp Coriander seed

1 c balsamic vinegar

1/2 c soy sauce

1 hot chili pepper

2oz white wine

Method:

O Combine coriander seeds and wine in a small pot and simmer until au sec.

O Zest the citrus into a bowl, no pith.

O Peel and segment the citrus, adding all juice and the segments to the zest.

O Slice the ginger, shallots and garlic thin and place in bowl with the citrus.

O Add the coriander seeds and any liquid, hot pepper, vinegar and soy sauce.

O Let everything marinate for about 24 hours. Strain and save the liquid.

To make a dinner reservation or find out more information about Yuta and The Lodge at Blue Sky go to The Lodge at Blue Sky

