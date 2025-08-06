Zepfest is a celebration of Utah's artists, musicians and filmmakers

Zepfest is seven days filled with film screenings, live music, art displays, a fashion show, workshops, Q&A sessions, poetry readings, food, and fun.

It's a celebration of Utah's artists being brought to you by Utah Music Radio and Zepstone Media.

John Farmer and Mateo Coletti work on both and say they have accumulated arguably the largest collection of music from Utah musicians ever acquired for Zepfest.

They say they also work with the Utah Film Commission to pair writers and directors with local bands that might work perfectly with their artistic vision in order to get more Utah music placement into local and international films.

In fact, Utah Music Radio has helped dozens of Utah bands, before they were famous, get involved with record labels and film directors.

Zepfest is September 8-14, 2025 in Salt Lake City. Go to zepfest.org.

