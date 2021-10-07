Zermatt Utah is hosting a Native American Arts Festival October 13-16.

It will feature everything from silversmithing to storytellers to pottery, weaving and rug making too.

There will live concerts as well. On Wednesday, October 13 you can hear a Tribute to the Man in Black with Jackson Cash.

On Thursday, October 14 Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon will be doing the John Denver Tribute.

Zermatt Utah Resort & Spa is at 784 Resort Drive in Midway, Utah.

For more information please visit zermattresort.com.