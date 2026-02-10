Zero Fatalities is hoping to "snap" drivers out of unsafe behaviors

Utah television viewers have probably noticed a pretty sobering ad for Zero Fatalities.

We talked with UDOT Communications Director Elizabeth McMillan about why Zero Fatalities felt it was necessary to take a hard-hitting approach in the ad.

The ad shows a father realizing what his family will lose in the moment of impact — when he takes his eyes off the road to check a text message.

Elizabeth says for nearly 20 years, Zero Fatalities has conducted public opinion and safety culture research to assess attitudes and measure the frequency of dangerous behaviors on the road, such as driving distracted, drowsy, aggressive, impaired, and unbuckled.

In all of these studies, Utahns show that they want safety, and they perceive themselves as safe drivers, yet nearly 50 percent admit to engaging in the very unsafe behaviors they know are causing crashes and fatalities.

Elizabeth says, "We need to 'snap' drivers out of this disengaged frame of mind."

The ads will be playing on Fox 13, and also during the Winter Games. The had also ran in the pre-game show for the big game.

Elizabeth says, "We want this to spark conversation. Remind kids and spouses that they have the right to a focused driver and pledge to each other that they will not use their phone while driving. We want them to feel empowered to speak up if they feel uneasy."

The strategic direction was based on research, data, and a psychological behavior change framework that presents the audience with a real threat while pairing it with the ability to avoid the threat—putting your phone down.

The ad's intent is to provoke internal honesty, spark conversation, create change, and ultimately save lives.

And it's about more than just phones—it's about speeding, impairment, and seat belts. Every time you get behind the wheel, you shape what happens next for everyone around you.

For viewers, Zero Fatalities hopes they realize that distracted driving isn't just a "ticket" or a "fender bender" - it's a choice that shapes the future of everyone around you.

You can learn more at zerofatalities.com.