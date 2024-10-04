Zeus already has his costume, now he's hoping for a forever family for Halloween

Meet Zeus, our Hearts4Paws Pet of the week.

He's a four-year-old poodle, about eight pounds. He's a little underweight, so he could gain a few pounds.

Zeus is very playful and loving and is good with other dogs, cats and kids.

He loves to cuddle, but he's great on a leash for adventures.

Zeus would do great in a home where someone is home a lot, he loves to be with his human 24/7.

He is neutered and is current on all vaccinations and is chipped, and he also recently had a dental.

His adoption fee is $450.

You can learn more about him and other adoptable dogs at hearts4paws.com or meet them at an adoption event on Saturday, October 5, 2024 from 1-4pm at Petsmart Canyon Rim, 3191 East 3300 south in Salt Lake City.

Hearts4Paws also needs fosters for dogs, they take care of all the cost involved like food, leashes and toys. All the dogs need from you is love and a safe home.