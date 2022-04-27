Zions Bank at the One Utah Summit

Whether you have a small family-owned business or a large corporation, Zions Bank prides themselves on having the financing options you need to help you reach your goals.

Brad Herbert, Zions Bank, joined Jenny Hardman in studio to talk about the impact Zions Bank has on Utah's Economy and what they will be sharing at Governor Spencer Cox’s One Utah Summit on May 10.

Previously known as the Utah Economic Summit, it’s an economic summit, an energy summit, and a global forum all rolled into one.

Gov. Cox hosts this summit twice a year to convene Utah’s leaders and discuss challenges and opportunities, and celebrate successes

It's a day all about collaboration, connection and networking with like-minded business leaders.

Tickets are sold out but don't worry because this is a bi-annual event and the next summit takes place in Southern Utah in the Fall.

After the Northern Utah Summit takes place on May 10, 2022 info will be posted online.

Learn more at OneUtahSummit.com