Zions Bank has been a champion for women for 150 years

Zions Bank is part of Inspire In Utah's 100 Companies Championing Women.

And women have been an integral part of Zions Bank for 150 years, when the bank first opened for business.

Trina Eyring, Executive Vice President, Director of Recruiting, Zions Bancorporation, says on the day the opened for business in 1873, five of the first 15 depositors listed on the original ledger were women and another was an organization for women.

At the time, many banks wouldn't let women open their own accounts, or required them to co-sign with husbands, so Zions was ahead of the time.

A few decades later, bank advertisements from the 1890's encouraged women to open savings accounts in their own names. So inclusivity has been a part of Zions bank from its beginning

Eyring says it's important to Zions Bancorporation that women play a key role in leadership. Nearly 27 percent of their board of directors are women.

36 percent of their women employees are in senior level position while 65 percent are in middle-management roles.

Zions is currently in the process of developing a formal "returnship" program with the state's Talent Ready Utah program, designed to help offer skill building opportunities and support for women re-entering the workforce.

Zions Bank supports its women employees through a resource group called the Women's Business Forum. It provides monthly webinars on a variety of topics to help promote workplace confidence and career development opportunities.

Zions also offers a formal Mentor Program for up-and-coming employees who are paired with senior-level mentors to focus on specific growth areas.

Zions Bancorporation also offers benefits that matter to women. Starting in 2023, the company is enhancing its maternity and parental pay benefits as well as benefits for adoptive parents.

For more information please visit careers.zionsbancorp.com or inutah.org/100-companies.