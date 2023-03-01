Zions Indie Film Fest is bigger and better than ever before

The Zions Indie Film Festival underwent a complete rebranding and reimaging in 2022 after its acquisition by Marshall and Michelle Moore, the festival's co-directors.

The new brand has sparked worldwide and resulted in the highest number of submissions for competition in the festival's history!

Marshall and Michelle joined us with a sneak peek at this year's lineup.

The opening night screening is the world premiere of His Only Son, which explores the story of Abraham's ultimate test of strength during his three-day journey to sacrifice his only son.

It will open in Theaters on March 31, 2023, just in time for the Easter season.

There are other noteworthy films featured in the festival as well including Court of Conscience, Alta Valley, The Carpenter, Cure of Crom, The Last Page, and Even in Dreams among others.

The festival also has features and documentary short films, as well as music videos.

The festival runs March 15-18, 2023 at the SCERA Center in Orem, Utah.

For more information and to get tickets, please visit zionsindiefilmfest.com.