ZooLights at Utah's Hogle Zoo return for the 17th year!

ZooLights has been a tradition for 17 years!

The holiday tradition is back at Utah's Hogle Zoo through December 30th!

While the animals sleep, families will experience dazzling light displays of wildlife and holiday scenes in a walk-through experience around the zoo.

Guests can visit Santa at ZooLights through December 23rd.

In the Beastro, families will find a special ZooLights menu featuring peppermint brownies, holiday Rice Krispy treats, and warm scones with maple honey butter.

The ZooLights Silent Night on Wednesday, December 27th is a sensory-friendly evening for guests to experience ZooLights with adjustments to sound, flashing lights, and smells.

ZooLights tickets are just $14.95 for adults and $11.95 for children 3-12 years old.

Admission is free for children two and under; members get three dollars off.

Go to hoglezoo.org to buy tickets and follow the zoo on Facebook or Instagram to learn about the animals and upcoming events.

*Note: Because ZooLights is an after-hours event, most habitats will be closed or dark so the animals can get a full night's rest.