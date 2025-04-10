ZooLuminate brings Utah's Hogle Zoo to life after dark

ZooLuminate: Where the wild things glow, brings Utah's Hogle Zoo to life after dark with millions of lights, dazzling displays, and stunning animal lanterns.

Stretching more than 30 acres, ZooLuminate features 80 larger-than-life light displays in four captivating areas: an illuminated savanna, a neon jungle, an alpine forest, and a larger-than-life garden.

ZooLuminate light displays glow brighter as the night goes on, so grab dinner at The Beastro, which features hand-tossed pizzas, homemade mac n' cheese and specialty desserts.

ZooLuminate features specialty menu items like strawberry and nutella crepes, a carrot

cake cookie, and lemon raspberry cookies.

Resident animals may be viewable during daylight hours and weather permitting. Plus, The Eccles Express and Conservation Carousel will be running.

Adult tickets are $25. Zoo members save $4! And kids two and under are always free at

Hogle Zoo!

ZooLuminate is a separate ticket and is not included with daytime zoo admission.

Get your ZooLuminate tickets at HogleZoo.org.