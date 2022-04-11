Watch
The Place

Actions

Zulily's “Welcome Baby Event” going on now through May 4th

Now through May 4, Zulily is launching it's "Welcome Baby Event" where you can find amazing deals on products, clothes, toys and more.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 15:49:07-04

For new and expecting moms there is a lot you need to buy. Thanks to online retailer, Zulily it helps moms discover incredible deals and fresh styles for themselves, their families, and their homes.

Every day they launch thousands of products at amazing values, curating personalized shopping experiences that include big name brands and boutique finds.

Lifestyle expert and newborn mom, Justine Santaniello joined us to share some tips for new and expecting moms.

Now through May 4th, Zulily is launching its bi-annual “Welcome Baby Event”, all within Zulily’s Welcome Baby Shop.

It’s a month-long shopping event featuring a new theme each week, with unbeatable deals on must-have baby gear and clothing, toys, maternity and more.

For all the latest deals download Zulily’s app or visit Zulily.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere