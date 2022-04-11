Zulily's “Welcome Baby Event” going on now through May 4th

For new and expecting moms there is a lot you need to buy. Thanks to online retailer, Zulily it helps moms discover incredible deals and fresh styles for themselves, their families, and their homes.

Every day they launch thousands of products at amazing values, curating personalized shopping experiences that include big name brands and boutique finds.

Lifestyle expert and newborn mom, Justine Santaniello joined us to share some tips for new and expecting moms.

Now through May 4th, Zulily is launching its bi-annual “Welcome Baby Event”, all within Zulily’s Welcome Baby Shop.

It’s a month-long shopping event featuring a new theme each week, with unbeatable deals on must-have baby gear and clothing, toys, maternity and more.

For all the latest deals download Zulily’s app or visit Zulily.com