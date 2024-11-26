Tony Toscano reviews movies for you to enjoy with your family this holiday weekend

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the drama “Okie.” It stars Scott Michael Foster. An acclaimed writer, returns to his hometown after his father's death. Confronted with a host of people from his past, he is forced to reconcile with the stories he's stolen. “Okie” is a deep dive into how we as humans can justify our pasts and the roads we have taken to explain the wrongs we have done. Again, “Okie” is streaming on most VOD platforms and gets a B. It's not rated.

In selected theaters is the docudrama “Bonhoeffer,” which tells the story of Dietrich Bonhoeffer who risked everything to fight the Nazi's in World War II. As the world teeters on the brink of annihilation, Dietrich Bonhoeffer joins a deadly plot to assassinate Hitler. Tony says “Bonhoeffer” is a masterful film about finding courage in the face of horrendous evil. This film must be seen and shared. It's in selected theaters and gets an A. It's rated PG-13.

Streaming on Peacock is the supernatural / horror series “Hysteria”. In the 1980's, a struggling heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band. The series is a well done fright fest with a bit of tongue-in-cheek added. But the series is in its first season and needs some time to work out a few pacing issues. It's streaming on Peacock and gets a C. It's rated TV-MA.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.