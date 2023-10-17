17-year-old killed after being hit by vehicle in Orem

OREM, Utah — A 17-year-old girl was killed Monday night in Orem after she was hit by a vehicle and officials are working to investigate exactly what happened.

The incident happened in the area of 400 South Vineyard Road.

Many details about the crash were not made available by officials as an investigation is ongoing.

Orem Police explained crews arrived at the scene and immediately began performing life-saving aid on the girl, but she died of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, officials report.

"We give our deepest sympathies to all who were affected by this accident," Orem police wrote in a statement.

The identities of the woman and the driver were not made available.