2 killed, 1 critically injured in Payson crash with semi-truck

PAYSON, Utah — An early morning highway crash in Utah County claimed the lives of two people, while one other was critically injured.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. about one mile South of Payson in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15.

Utah Highway Patrol told FOX 13 News the crash involved a semi-truck as well as a Honda Civic.

Initially, a semi-truck drifted off the road to the left and overcorrected back to the right, which caused the driver to lose control and roll the semi-truck on its side.

"A short time later," UHP reported a red Honda Civic was traveling northbound through the area and "did not notice the overturned semi," hitting the trailer that was blocking the freeway.

Inside the Honda were three individuals, two of whom, the driver and front-seat passenger, died at the scene, UHP reported.

The other passenger in the Honda was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials report the driver of the semi-truck sustained only minor injuries in the crash.

The semi-truck was hauling plastic crates or shelving that UHP said was "compromised" during the incident.

While an investigation and cleanup were underway, UHP closed I-15 for several hours and traffic was diverted at exit 244 in the area.

At 6 a.m., police and other emergency crews were still responding to the crash and officials expected cleanup to take an additional two to three hours.

The identities of the individuals who died were not made available.

