2 killed in wrong-way crash near Enoch

Eric Brown | FOX 13 News
Posted at 8:40 AM, Sep 06, 2023
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two people in a van were killed when their vehicle drifted into the opposite direction of traffic and rolled into the shoulder of the road.

The crash happened Tuesday night, just after 9:40 p.m. on State Route 130 near milepost 13, which is north of Enoch in Iron County.

Utah Highway Patrol reports a van was traveling northbound in the area when the vehicle drifted into oncoming southbound traffic.

The van sideswiped some farming equipment that was being towed by a tractor and then hit a pickup truck that was driving right behind the tractor, UHP stated.

After hitting the vehicles, the van overturned into the shoulder of the road.

It was found that two people inside the van died of their injuries sustained in the crash.

Traffic in the area was closed for several hours during an investigation. The identities of the individuals who died as well as a cause for the crash were not made immediately available.

