6-year-old child killed in Emery County rollover crash, 3 others injured

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A 6-year-old child was killed in a rollover crash in Emery County on Monday afternoon and three other individuals were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 2:13 p.m. on US-6 near milepost 288.

Weather conditions in the area were wet and stormy, UHP explained and as a Ford F-150 pickup truck drove, the roads changed from wet to sleet covered.

The driver of the pickup truck lost control, UHP reported, and the vehicle went off the right side of the road, down an embankment and rolled.

One passenger, a 6-year-old child, was ejected from the truck and died as a result of his injuries.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to the hospital via ambulance with minor to moderate injuries.

Officials said an investigation is still underway to determine if the passengers and driver had seatbelts on.

The identities of the four individuals as well as their ages were not made immediately available.