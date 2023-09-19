Apple Watch alerts authorities after car and elk collide in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A driver's Apple Watch played a key role in emergency response after their vehicle hit an elk in the Utah mountains.

The Mountain Green Fire Protection District said the crash happened overnight Monday on Trappers Loop near Snowbasin.

A car hit an elk, which destroyed the car but luckily narrowly missed the driver, officials said.

Photos show the windshield of the car completely shattered, as well as the front headlights.

Mountain Green Fire Protection District

The driver was wearing an Apple Watch, officials explained, which notified dispatch that a crash had happened before the driver had the opportunity to call in.

That meant crews were able to rush to the area as quickly as possible, help direct traffic and get the driver medically assessed and cleaned up.

The driver was not transported to the hospital and officials did not provide an update on the condition of the elk.