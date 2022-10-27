Be aware of a major road closure in Salt Lake City this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — If you've got plans to be in Salt Lake City this weekend, you'll want to be aware of this construction project that will close down a chunk of I-80 in both directions.

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m. and then again from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., I-80 will be closed in both directions from 700 East all the way to Foothill Blvd.

The closures come as part of a reconstruction project that started more than a year ago.

Officials realize this could wind up being a major traffic issue in the area, which is usually heavily trafficked. However, they say it's work that needs to be done due to Utah's growing population.

"You know, we want to, we want to make sure we do the job right," explained UDOT representative Mitch Shaw. "But we also make sure we want to make sure that it's safe for people working on the bridge for our crews and then for the traveling public too."

Shaw said they'll be able to get the work done more efficiently if the entire area is closed down.

If you need to travel to or from the Park City area, during the closure times, plan ahead by taking I-215. If you'll be traveling in the Sugar House area, you'll need to use side streets.