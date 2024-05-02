Be prepared for major Davis County highway closure this weekend

LAYTON, Utah — Before you hit the road this weekend in Davis County, be aware that a major construction project could result in delays of up to an hour.

Northbound lanes of Highway 89 will shut down at State Route 193 in Layton beginning Friday, May 3 at 8 p.m.



Expect closures through the entire weekend and into the morning commute hours, with the road scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 6, at 1 p.m.

The Utah Department of Transportation warns that drivers could see delays of up to an hour on Highway 89 and Interstate 15 on Saturday afternoon due to the closure.

"[Drivers] are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes or adjust travel times," officials warned. But judging by the closure times, it may be best to avoid the area completely.

The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District is prompting the closure in order to install a new water pipeline in the area, UDOT reported.