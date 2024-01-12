Car goes airborne in Salt Lake City after driver falls asleep at the wheel

SALT LAKE CITY — A car went airborne in Salt Lake City, crashing into two other vehicles and rolling after a driver fell asleep at the wheel.

The incident, which caused "significant" travel issues, happened Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 2690 South 700 East.

When officers arrived, they found a car with interior airbags deployed and significant damage to the exterior. The driver of the car told police the crash was triggered when she fell asleep at the wheel.

After falling asleep, the driver said her car drifted off the road and crashed into a fire hydrant, severing it from its base.

The impact of the crash with the fire hydrant caused the car to "go airborne, crash, roll and then land upright," on two other vehicles, Salt Lake City Police officials stated. The car then hit two other vehicles, resulting in minor damage.

Photos of the crash show a red passenger car with a detached bumper, shattered windows and other damage.

Luckily, no serious injuries were reported in the crash. Two individuals in the two other cars drove themselves to the hospital.

In light of the crash, Salt Lake City officials reminded drivers that the most effective cure for drowsy driving is proper rest.

"The Salt Lake City Police Department recommends people never drive when they are tired. If you recognize yourself becoming less attentive, feeling tired, having difficulty keeping your eyes open, or detect slow reaction times, you should safely stop the car and allow your body a chance for rest," a statement reads. "In some circumstances, it is recommended that the driver call a family member or friend to complete the trip. In other circumstances, if possible, the driver should consider leaving their car safely parked and then using ride-share to get home safely and then picking up their car after rest."