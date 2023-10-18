Car hits person in Kaysville, resulting in critical injuries

KAYSVILLE, Utah — An individual was critically injured in Kaysville after they were hit by a car Tuesday night.

Officials responded to the crash at 8:45 p.m. in the area of 550 East 300 South, which is at Davis Technical College.

While many details weren't made available by responding officials, the Kaysville Fire Department reported that they found an unresponsive patient in the road.

Paramedics initiated "advanced life support," and the individual was flown to an area trauma center via medical helicopter, Kaysville Fire officials said.

When they were flown to the hospital, the individual was in critical but stable condition.

The identity, including the age and gender of the person hit by the car, was not made immediately available.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the crash, officials reported. Details about what type of car they were driving as well as if they will face charges were not made available.

Kaysville Fire officials report the Kaysville Police Department is investigating the incident.