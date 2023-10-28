Watch Now
Critical injuries reported in Park City rollover crash

Posted at 3:54 PM, Oct 28, 2023
PARK CITY — A person was critically injured in Park City Saturday morning after their car rolled while on Interstate 80.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 140 on I-80 westbound.

Park City fire officials said one person was transported to the University of Utah hospital for critical injuries sustained in the crash.

As officials investigated and cleaned up, one traffic lane was closed temporarily. The lanes have all since been reopened.

Multiple first responder teams including ambulances, fire crews and Utah Highway Patrol troopers helped respond to the crash.

Details such as the cause of the crash and the identity of the individual in the vehicle were not made available.

