Crossing guard, child injured after being hit by car in Orem

OREM, Utah — An 11-year-old girl and a crossing guard are recovering after they were hit by a car in Orem Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:45 p.m., officers responded to calls that two pedestrians had been hit at the intersection of 400 South and 400 West.

Police later identified the victims as an 11-year-old girl and a 62-year-old woman who works as a crossing guard.

The crossing guard was taken to the hospital with injuries to her upper body and head, police said. She is still under observation at the hospital due to her injuries.

Police report the 11-year-old child was released to family and treated for minor injuries.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle who hit the pedestrians was rendering aid to the pair when they arrived at the scene.

Orem police expressed appreciation to the crossing guards to work hard to keep children safe while crossing the street and reported an investigation is underway by the Utah Highway Patrol traffic accident team.