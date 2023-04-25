Cyclist airlifted to hospital after being hit by car in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — A cyclist was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter after he was hit from behind by a car in Tooele Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Tooele City Police Department report a 51-year-old male cyclist was traveling North on Main Street when he was hit from behind at 5:19 a.m.

The driver of the Chevrolet Impala that hit the cyclist stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

The cyclist was taken across the street to a nearby hospital and then flown via medical helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital.

Police say no charges were filed against the driver of the vehicle and the scene was cleared shortly before 5:45 a.m.