Deputy injured after stopping wrong-way vehicle in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Summit County deputy was taken to the hospital with a minor injury after bringing a wrong-way driver to a stop on State Route 40 Tuesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol reported a pickup truck was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and multiple units responded to try and stop the vehicle.

Just before 7 a.m., a Summit County deputy collided with the wrong-way pickup truck head-on, UHP said.

Only minor injuries were reported, but the deputy was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Following the incident, eastbound lanes of SR-40 were temporarily shut down for about an hour, resulting in massive backups ahead of the morning commute.

UHP stated that investigators are looking into impairment as a factor in the crash.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.