Driver dead after semi-truck hauling diesel fuel rolls in West Valley City

Posted at 10:08 AM, Jan 16, 2023
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A semi-truck driver died and the driver of a small SUV is in critical condition after the two vehicles collided in West Valley City, causing a "significant" diesel fuel spill.

Traffic in the area will be shut down for several hours as an investigation is conducted and the fuel is cleaned up. Both directions of 3500 South, as well as southbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor, will be impacted.
West Valley City Police said the crash happened when the semi-truck traveling southbound on Mountain View Corridor and the small SUV, traveling westbound, collided. Police said it's unclear what vehicle had the light in its favor, but an investigation is ongoing.

Following the accident, the semi-truck rolled on its side and spilled a "significant amount" of diesel fuel, according to police.

